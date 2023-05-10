22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) volume exceeds 1.02 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $0.7203, down -2.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.73 and dropped to $0.6506 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Over the past 52 weeks, XXII has traded in a range of $0.61-$2.70.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 30.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.60%. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 198 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.81, operating margin of -80.73, and the pretax margin is -96.98.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 500,565. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 370,789 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 904,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 20,324 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $34,443. This insider now owns 405,574 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -96.28 while generating a return on equity of -73.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Looking closely at 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 14.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7656, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0856. However, in the short run, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7422. Second resistance stands at $0.7758. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8216. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6628, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6170. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5834.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 155.01 million has total of 215,704K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 62,110 K in contrast with the sum of -59,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,210 K and last quarter income was -26,280 K.