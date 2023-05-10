4.04% volatility in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock priced at $51.28, down -1.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.00 and dropped to $50.14 before settling in for the closing price of $51.47. SAGE’s price has ranged from $27.36 to $51.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.10%. With a float of $52.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 689 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.82, operating margin of -7116.69, and the pretax margin is -6931.88.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 519,413. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,643 shares at a rate of $44.61, taking the stock ownership to the 121,981 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s President and CEO bought 14,500 for $34.48, making the entire transaction worth $500,022. This insider now owns 46,940 shares in total.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$2.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6931.88 while generating a return on equity of -35.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.10% during the next five years compared to -4.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 315.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.38, a number that is poised to hit -2.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -8.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s (SAGE) raw stochastic average was set at 91.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.73 in the near term. At $52.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.01.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.97 billion, the company has a total of 59,762K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,690 K while annual income is -532,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,290 K while its latest quarter income was -146,830 K.