$443.96K in average volume shows that Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) stock priced at $89.93, down -1.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.08 and dropped to $88.34 before settling in for the closing price of $89.85. POST’s price has ranged from $74.09 to $98.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 629.70%. With a float of $53.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.80 million.

The firm has a total of 10420 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.55, operating margin of +6.57, and the pretax margin is +15.30.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Post Holdings Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 224,355. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $89.74, taking the stock ownership to the 42,518 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s EVP, GC & CAO, SECY sold 10,000 for $94.39, making the entire transaction worth $943,892. This insider now owns 69,467 shares in total.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.56 while generating a return on equity of 24.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 629.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 48.70% during the next five years compared to 88.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Post Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Post Holdings Inc. (POST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Post Holdings Inc., POST], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Post Holdings Inc.’s (POST) raw stochastic average was set at 28.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $89.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $90.71. The third major resistance level sits at $91.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.11.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.18 billion, the company has a total of 58,794K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,851 M while annual income is 756,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,620 M while its latest quarter income was 54,100 K.