$484.93K in average volume shows that Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is heading in the right direction

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $116.87, plunging -0.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.98 and dropped to $116.42 before settling in for the closing price of $117.88. Within the past 52 weeks, ARW’s price has moved between $89.38 and $134.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.40%. With a float of $57.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.52, operating margin of +5.61, and the pretax margin is +5.08.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electronics & Computer Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arrow Electronics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 104.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 87,438. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 741 shares at a rate of $118.00, taking the stock ownership to the 184,731 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 17,720 for $118.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,090,960. This insider now owns 185,472 shares in total.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.5) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +3.84 while generating a return on equity of 26.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.00% during the next five years compared to 30.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Trading Performance Indicators

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.82, a number that is poised to hit 4.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)

Looking closely at Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.99.

During the past 100 days, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s (ARW) raw stochastic average was set at 49.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.83. However, in the short run, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $118.35. Second resistance stands at $118.95. The third major resistance level sits at $119.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $115.23.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.75 billion based on 56,488K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 37,124 M and income totals 1,427 M. The company made 8,736 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 273,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.