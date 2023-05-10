-54.01% percent quarterly performance for Groupon Inc. (GRPN) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock priced at $3.50, up 3.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.685 and dropped to $3.42 before settling in for the closing price of $3.53. GRPN’s price has ranged from $3.27 to $16.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -26.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -322.40%. With a float of $19.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.45 million.

The firm has a total of 2904 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.66, operating margin of -17.99, and the pretax margin is -32.04.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Groupon Inc. is 10.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 48,899,512. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,716,966 shares at a rate of $7.28, taking the stock ownership to the 6,716,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Director sold 5,110,558 for $7.28, making the entire transaction worth $37,204,862. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -39.66 while generating a return on equity of -217.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -322.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.48% during the next five years compared to -28.48% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Groupon Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.88, a number that is poised to hit -1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Groupon Inc. (GRPN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Groupon Inc., GRPN], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Groupon Inc.’s (GRPN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.86. The third major resistance level sits at $4.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.23.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 108.08 million, the company has a total of 30,721K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 599,090 K while annual income is -237,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 148,160 K while its latest quarter income was -55,310 K.