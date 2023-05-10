-57.90% percent quarterly performance for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 08, 2023, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) opened at $0.21, lower -6.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2102 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for CNEY have ranged from $0.17 to $2.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 96.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 386.70% at the time writing. With a float of $26.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.42 million.

The firm has a total of 150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is +8.74.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CN Energy Group. Inc. is 23.86%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 3.09.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CN Energy Group. Inc., CNEY], we can find that recorded value of 0.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 241.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2254, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2247. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2082. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2143. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2184. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1980, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1939. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1878.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Key Stats

There are currently 42,417K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 40,210 K according to its annual income of 2,230 K.