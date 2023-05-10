6.06% volatility in Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 09, 2023, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) opened at $7.91, lower -3.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.99 and dropped to $7.65 before settling in for the closing price of $8.09. Price fluctuations for PTON have ranged from $6.66 to $17.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 74.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.30% at the time writing. With a float of $310.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $341.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6195 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.81, operating margin of -42.42, and the pretax margin is -78.39.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Peloton Interactive Inc. is 2.28%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 332,064. In this transaction Chief Content Officer of this company sold 25,428 shares at a rate of $13.06, taking the stock ownership to the 27,401 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 18,965 for $13.06, making the entire transaction worth $247,628. This insider now owns 413 shares in total.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -78.94 while generating a return on equity of -240.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) saw its 5-day average volume 15.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s (PTON) raw stochastic average was set at 4.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.00 in the near term. At $8.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.32.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Key Stats

There are currently 346,020K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,582 M according to its annual income of -2,828 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 748,900 K and its income totaled -275,900 K.