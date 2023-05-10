6.25% volatility in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 09, 2023, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) opened at $13.30, higher 1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.03 and dropped to $13.07 before settling in for the closing price of $13.52. Price fluctuations for BBIO have ranged from $4.98 to $19.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.30% at the time writing. With a float of $107.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.37 million.

In an organization with 392 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.95, operating margin of -603.28, and the pretax margin is -624.17.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 1,701,744. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 120,000 shares at a rate of $14.18, taking the stock ownership to the 1,012,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Secretary, Treasurer & CFO sold 64,929 for $14.18, making the entire transaction worth $920,693. This insider now owns 36,408 shares in total.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.83) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -619.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s (BBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 53.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.16. However, in the short run, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.17. Second resistance stands at $14.58. The third major resistance level sits at $15.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.25.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Key Stats

There are currently 160,501K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 77,650 K according to its annual income of -481,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,830 K and its income totaled -140,160 K.