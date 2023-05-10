6.74% volatility in Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $1.30, up 1.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has traded in a range of $1.03-$6.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -120.80%. With a float of $93.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.57 million.

In an organization with 1000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.09, operating margin of -32.31, and the pretax margin is -33.63.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 81,860. In this transaction Director of this company bought 75,796 shares at a rate of $1.08, taking the stock ownership to the 106,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,570 for $2.82, making the entire transaction worth $29,807. This insider now owns 323,188 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -34.04 while generating a return on equity of -28.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 13.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4542, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8459. However, in the short run, Allbirds Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3933. Second resistance stands at $1.4267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2467. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2133.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 187.39 million has total of 149,962K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 297,770 K in contrast with the sum of -101,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 84,180 K and last quarter income was -24,870 K.