7.37% percent quarterly performance for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is not indicative of the underlying story

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $276.80, down -1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $277.135 and dropped to $273.01 before settling in for the closing price of $277.78. Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has traded in a range of $164.47-$294.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 6.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.50%. With a float of $210.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $276.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 207000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.03, operating margin of +15.03, and the pretax margin is +14.24.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 3,571,396. In this transaction EVP and Chief Clinical Officer of this company sold 12,556 shares at a rate of $284.44, taking the stock ownership to the 28,783 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Group President sold 3,500 for $285.00, making the entire transaction worth $997,500. This insider now owns 42,484 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.93) by $1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.03% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.95, a number that is poised to hit 4.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Looking closely at HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.70.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 66.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $264.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $235.78. However, in the short run, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $276.45. Second resistance stands at $278.86. The third major resistance level sits at $280.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $272.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $270.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $268.20.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 75.27 billion has total of 275,190K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60,233 M in contrast with the sum of 5,643 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,591 M and last quarter income was 1,363 M.