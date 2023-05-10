Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

8.28% percent quarterly performance for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Markets

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) stock priced at $45.18, up 7.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.58 and dropped to $44.05 before settling in for the closing price of $45.52. AKRO’s price has ranged from $7.52 to $54.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.70%. With a float of $42.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 38 employees.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 1,126,860. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $45.07, taking the stock ownership to the 409,293 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s President & CEO sold 25,000 for $37.94, making the entire transaction worth $948,576. This insider now owns 369,293 shares in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -45.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 18.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Looking closely at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 70.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.84. However, in the short run, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.14. Second resistance stands at $53.12. The third major resistance level sits at $56.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.08.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.36 billion, the company has a total of 48,423K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -112,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -23,059 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

