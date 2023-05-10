$938.94K in average volume shows that Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is heading in the right direction

May 09, 2023, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) trading session started at the price of $334.13, that was 1.28% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $340.11 and dropped to $332.555 before settling in for the closing price of $334.84. A 52-week range for PH has been $230.44 – $364.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.40%. With a float of $127.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.31 million.

The firm has a total of 55090 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.65, operating margin of +17.75, and the pretax margin is +10.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Parker-Hannifin Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 9,936,278. In this transaction Vice Chairman and President of this company sold 29,764 shares at a rate of $333.84, taking the stock ownership to the 110,476 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 38,098 for $352.63, making the entire transaction worth $13,434,498. This insider now owns 229,027 shares in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $5.01) by $0.92. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 15.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.91% during the next five years compared to 6.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.68, a number that is poised to hit 5.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Parker-Hannifin Corporation, PH], we can find that recorded value of 1.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.48.

During the past 100 days, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH) raw stochastic average was set at 69.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $329.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $302.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $341.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $344.81. The third major resistance level sits at $349.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $334.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $329.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $326.85.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Key Stats

There are 128,266K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 42.06 billion. As of now, sales total 15,862 M while income totals 1,316 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,062 M while its last quarter net income were 590,890 K.