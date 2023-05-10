Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$976.46K in average volume shows that Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $194.23, soaring 0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $194.67 and dropped to $194.23 before settling in for the closing price of $194.22. Within the past 52 weeks, RXDX’s price has moved between $21.50 and $197.83.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.20%. With a float of $32.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.98 million.

The firm has a total of 97 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.06, operating margin of -2140.96, and the pretax margin is -2081.83.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 1,084,200. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $108.42, taking the stock ownership to the 9,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 25,000 for $116.14, making the entire transaction worth $2,903,500. This insider now owns 55,144 shares in total.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.92) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2081.83 while generating a return on equity of -31.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 31.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1364.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Prometheus Biosciences Inc., RXDX], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.80.

During the past 100 days, Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s (RXDX) raw stochastic average was set at 96.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $194.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $194.87. The third major resistance level sits at $195.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $194.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $193.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $193.76.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.28 billion based on 47,530K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,810 K and income totals -141,750 K. The company made 650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.

