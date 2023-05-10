$998.27K in average volume shows that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is heading in the right direction

On May 09, 2023, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) opened at $26.96, higher 0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.99 and dropped to $26.81 before settling in for the closing price of $26.79. Price fluctuations for HMC have ranged from $21.43 to $27.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.66 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.69 billion.

The firm has a total of 204035 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.62, operating margin of +5.99, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.10

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Honda Motor Co. Ltd., HMC], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 97.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.10. The third major resistance level sits at $27.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.68.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,710,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 129,519 M according to its annual income of 6,293 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 31,511 M and its income totaled 1,737 M.