Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A look at Align Technology Inc.’s (ALGN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

May 09, 2023, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) trading session started at the price of $303.01, that was -1.09% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $304.57 and dropped to $298.51 before settling in for the closing price of $306.07. A 52-week range for ALGN has been $172.05 – $368.87.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 20.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -52.40%. With a float of $73.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23165 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.96, operating margin of +17.51, and the pretax margin is +16.04.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Align Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Align Technology Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 999,912. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 2,928 shares at a rate of $341.50, taking the stock ownership to the 188,417 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 587 for $341.84, making the entire transaction worth $200,660. This insider now owns 8,204 shares in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.68) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +9.68 while generating a return on equity of 10.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.25% during the next five years compared to 3.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.98 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.46.

During the past 100 days, Align Technology Inc.’s (ALGN) raw stochastic average was set at 63.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $324.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $260.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $305.37 in the near term. At $308.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $311.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $299.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $295.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $293.25.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Key Stats

There are 76,739K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.53 billion. As of now, sales total 3,735 M while income totals 361,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 943,150 K while its last quarter net income were 87,800 K.

ROL (Rollins Inc.) dropped -0.24 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $41.67, plunging -0.24% from the previous trading day....
Read more

1.93% volatility in NetApp Inc. (NTAP) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
May 09, 2023, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) trading session started at the price of $63.49, that was -0.39% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) average volume reaches $1.81M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
On May 09, 2023, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) opened at $3.81, lower -2.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

