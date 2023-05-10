A look at AvePoint Inc.’s (AVPT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 09, 2023, AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) opened at $4.39, higher 0.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.525 and dropped to $4.38 before settling in for the closing price of $4.43. Price fluctuations for AVPT have ranged from $3.40 to $6.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.50% at the time writing. With a float of $116.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2187 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.64, operating margin of -17.37, and the pretax margin is -14.48.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AvePoint Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 40.40%.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -17.92 while generating a return on equity of -17.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AvePoint Inc. (AVPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)

Looking closely at AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, AvePoint Inc.’s (AVPT) raw stochastic average was set at 44.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.45. However, in the short run, AvePoint Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.53. Second resistance stands at $4.60. The third major resistance level sits at $4.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.24.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Key Stats

There are currently 191,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 838.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 232,340 K according to its annual income of -38,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 63,610 K and its income totaled -11,650 K.