A look at Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s (DH) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

May 09, 2023, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) trading session started at the price of $10.02, that was -3.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.06 and dropped to $9.53 before settling in for the closing price of $10.07. A 52-week range for DH has been $8.71 – $30.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 69.00%. With a float of $58.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 946 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.83, operating margin of -14.99, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Definitive Healthcare Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Definitive Healthcare Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 104.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 5,193,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 450,000 shares at a rate of $11.54, taking the stock ownership to the 450,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,016,000 for $22.75, making the entire transaction worth $23,114,000. This insider now owns 2,508,971 shares in total.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.71 while generating a return on equity of -0.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Looking closely at Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s (DH) raw stochastic average was set at 19.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.27. However, in the short run, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.03. Second resistance stands at $10.31. The third major resistance level sits at $10.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.97.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Key Stats

There are 110,215K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.46 billion. As of now, sales total 222,650 K while income totals -22,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 59,200 K while its last quarter net income were -11,820 K.