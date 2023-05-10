Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at National Fuel Gas Company’s (NFG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $53.38, soaring 0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.23 and dropped to $53.36 before settling in for the closing price of $53.64. Within the past 52 weeks, NFG’s price has moved between $51.67 and $75.97.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 54.90%. With a float of $90.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.80 million.

The firm has a total of 2132 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.19, operating margin of +54.89, and the pretax margin is +22.25.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of National Fuel Gas Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 97,306. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,390 shares at a rate of $70.00, taking the stock ownership to the 45,995 shares.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.56) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.45 while generating a return on equity of 29.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.60% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Trading Performance Indicators

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 145.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [National Fuel Gas Company, NFG], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, National Fuel Gas Company’s (NFG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.72. The third major resistance level sits at $55.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.60.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.82 billion based on 91,795K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,186 M and income totals 566,020 K. The company made 717,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 140,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.

