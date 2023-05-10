A major move is in the offing as 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) market cap hits 516.46 million

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.85, soaring 6.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.53 and dropped to $7.85 before settling in for the closing price of $7.92. Within the past 52 weeks, FLWS’s price has moved between $5.82 and $13.29.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 13.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -74.70%. With a float of $23.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.00, operating margin of +1.93, and the pretax margin is +1.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 153,000. In this transaction President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 245,266 shares.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.95) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.6 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.68 in the near term. At $8.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 516.46 million based on 64,767K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,208 M and income totals 29,610 K. The company made 897,880 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 82,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.