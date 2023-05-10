A major move is in the offing as Axonics Inc. (AXNX) market cap hits 2.68 billion

On May 09, 2023, Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) opened at $54.89, higher 1.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.50 and dropped to $54.27 before settling in for the closing price of $55.04. Price fluctuations for AXNX have ranged from $38.41 to $79.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 363.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.20% at the time writing. With a float of $46.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.58 million.

The firm has a total of 610 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.79, operating margin of -15.30, and the pretax margin is -22.77.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Axonics Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 103.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 1,204,137. In this transaction President & CFO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $60.21, taking the stock ownership to the 17,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s President & CFO sold 2,001 for $60.01, making the entire transaction worth $120,073. This insider now owns 23,993 shares in total.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -21.81 while generating a return on equity of -11.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axonics Inc. (AXNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 301.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axonics Inc. (AXNX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axonics Inc., AXNX], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Axonics Inc.’s (AXNX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.78. The third major resistance level sits at $59.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.37.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Key Stats

There are currently 50,384K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 273,700 K according to its annual income of -59,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70,650 K and its income totaled -9,250 K.