A major move is in the offing as Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) market cap hits 5.44 million

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) stock priced at $0.12, up 9.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.127 and dropped to $0.1143 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. BSFC’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $1.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -19.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -332.30%. With a float of $9.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.57 million.

The firm has a total of 35 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.68, operating margin of -45.56, and the pretax margin is -103.35.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Star Foods Corp. is 58.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 736. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,672 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 40,005 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director bought 1,493 for $8.28, making the entire transaction worth $12,359. This insider now owns 38,333 shares in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -103.35 while generating a return on equity of -344.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -332.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Star Foods Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blue Star Foods Corp., BSFC], we can find that recorded value of 1.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1433, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6115. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1302. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1350. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1429. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1175, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1096. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1048.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.44 million, the company has a total of 43,824K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,770 K while annual income is -13,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,050 K while its latest quarter income was -6,970 K.