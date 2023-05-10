A major move is in the offing as Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) market cap hits 16.05 billion

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $55.85, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.95 and dropped to $55.51 before settling in for the closing price of $55.99. Within the past 52 weeks, IRM’s price has moved between $43.28 and $57.21.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.10%. With a float of $288.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.85, operating margin of +20.50, and the pretax margin is +12.38.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 562,650. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,507 shares at a rate of $53.55, taking the stock ownership to the 295,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,507 for $54.04, making the entire transaction worth $567,798. This insider now owns 295,650 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.91 while generating a return on equity of 74.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Looking closely at Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 82.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.78. However, in the short run, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.98. Second resistance stands at $56.19. The third major resistance level sits at $56.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.10.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.05 billion based on 291,623K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,104 M and income totals 556,980 K. The company made 1,314 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 64,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.