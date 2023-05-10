A major move is in the offing as Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) market cap hits 1.77 billion

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $13.19, up 2.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.595 and dropped to $13.10 before settling in for the closing price of $13.21. Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has traded in a range of $8.90-$16.23.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.90%. With a float of $122.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.10 million.

The firm has a total of 3600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.33, operating margin of +0.55, and the pretax margin is -3.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 100,954. In this transaction SVP & General Counsel of this company sold 7,211 shares at a rate of $14.00, taking the stock ownership to the 42,760 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s SVP, Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs sold 8,000 for $12.77, making the entire transaction worth $102,120. This insider now owns 14,370 shares in total.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.21 while generating a return on equity of -4.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s (KTOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., KTOS], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s (KTOS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.92. The third major resistance level sits at $14.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.77 billion has total of 127,603K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 898,300 K in contrast with the sum of -36,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 231,800 K and last quarter income was -7,000 K.