A major move is in the offing as Sempra Energy (SRE) market cap hits 48.54 billion

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $154.83, soaring 0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $156.19 and dropped to $154.274 before settling in for the closing price of $154.93. Within the past 52 weeks, SRE’s price has moved between $136.54 and $176.47.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.20%. With a float of $310.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.92 million.

The firm has a total of 15785 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sempra Energy (SRE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sempra Energy is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 2,813,736. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company sold 19,260 shares at a rate of $146.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,306 for $148.50, making the entire transaction worth $342,441. This insider now owns 21,362 shares in total.

Sempra Energy (SRE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.77) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.14% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Sempra Energy (SRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sempra Energy, SRE], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, Sempra Energy’s (SRE) raw stochastic average was set at 61.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $156.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $157.31. The third major resistance level sits at $158.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $154.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $152.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 48.54 billion based on 314,651K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,439 M and income totals 2,139 M. The company made 6,560 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 980,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.