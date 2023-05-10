A major move is in the offing as T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) market cap hits 23.21 billion

May 09, 2023, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) trading session started at the price of $105.00, that was -1.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.14 and dropped to $104.39 before settling in for the closing price of $106.34. A 52-week range for TROW has been $93.53 – $134.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.90%. With a float of $219.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.40 million.

The firm has a total of 7868 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.24, operating margin of +33.91, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 200,627. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,881 shares at a rate of $106.66, taking the stock ownership to the 11,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Vice President sold 11,969 for $114.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,370,749. This insider now owns 129,436 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.64) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.45 while generating a return on equity of 17.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.30% during the next five years compared to 1.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T. Rowe Price Group Inc., TROW], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.75.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 9.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $114.84.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

There are 224,572K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.21 billion. As of now, sales total 6,488 M while income totals 1,558 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,538 M while its last quarter net income were 421,500 K.