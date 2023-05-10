Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.59%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $56.24, plunging -0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.24 and dropped to $56.02 before settling in for the closing price of $56.21. Within the past 52 weeks, AJRD’s price has moved between $36.44 and $56.80.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 3.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -48.40%. With a float of $77.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $806.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5283 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.86, operating margin of +9.68, and the pretax margin is +4.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 1,651,978. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 39,711 shares at a rate of $41.60, taking the stock ownership to the 214,000 shares.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.30 while generating a return on equity of 13.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s (AJRD) raw stochastic average was set at 70.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.17 in the near term. At $56.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.87. The third support level lies at $55.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.53 billion based on 80,759K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,238 M and income totals 74,000 K. The company made 566,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 27,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.