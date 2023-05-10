Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) 20 Days SMA touches 3.18%: The odds favor the bear

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $47.81, soaring 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.185 and dropped to $47.51 before settling in for the closing price of $48.10. Within the past 52 weeks, ALSN’s price has moved between $32.63 and $50.64.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.90%. With a float of $89.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.00 million.

The firm has a total of 3500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.18, operating margin of +28.39, and the pretax margin is +23.29.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 101.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 99,138. In this transaction VP, Product Engr. & Tech Dev. of this company sold 2,050 shares at a rate of $48.36, taking the stock ownership to the 13,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 16,954 for $48.20, making the entire transaction worth $817,208. This insider now owns 176,392 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.54) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +19.18 while generating a return on equity of 70.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.11% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., ALSN], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 74.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.63. The third major resistance level sits at $49.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.04.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.28 billion based on 91,055K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,769 M and income totals 531,000 K. The company made 741,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 170,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.