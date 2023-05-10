AMETEK Inc. (AME) with a beta value of 1.21 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On May 09, 2023, AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) opened at $144.62, lower -0.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.30 and dropped to $144.01 before settling in for the closing price of $145.02. Price fluctuations for AME have ranged from $106.17 to $148.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 7.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.80% at the time writing. With a float of $228.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.11, operating margin of +24.40, and the pretax margin is +23.23.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AMETEK Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 480,117. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,440 shares at a rate of $139.57, taking the stock ownership to the 26,078 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 780 for $137.54, making the entire transaction worth $107,279. This insider now owns 8,780 shares in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +18.85 while generating a return on equity of 16.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMETEK Inc. (AME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.04 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.52.

During the past 100 days, AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) raw stochastic average was set at 77.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $139.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $145.14 in the near term. At $145.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $146.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $142.56.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Key Stats

There are currently 230,475K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,151 M according to its annual income of 1,160 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,597 M and its income totaled 305,710 K.