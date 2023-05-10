AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) posted a 10.86% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $90.09, up 3.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.0639 and dropped to $90.09 before settling in for the closing price of $90.31. Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has traded in a range of $81.15-$129.04.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.20%. With a float of $40.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.20 million.

The firm has a total of 4230 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.20, operating margin of +12.29, and the pretax margin is +11.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 109.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 129,441. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,458 shares at a rate of $88.78, taking the stock ownership to the 8,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 6,042 for $84.35, making the entire transaction worth $509,638. This insider now owns 8,073 shares in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.36) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +8.47 while generating a return on equity of 40.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.35% during the next five years compared to 32.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.84, a number that is poised to hit 2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AMN Healthcare Services Inc., AMN], we can find that recorded value of 1.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.19.

During the past 100 days, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $96.38. The third major resistance level sits at $98.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $86.78.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.52 billion has total of 40,447K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,243 M in contrast with the sum of 444,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,126 M and last quarter income was 84,110 K.