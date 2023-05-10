ANF (Abercrombie & Fitch Co.) climbed 0.64 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.02, soaring 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.60 and dropped to $22.815 before settling in for the closing price of $23.29. Within the past 52 weeks, ANF’s price has moved between $14.02 and $34.96.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -98.70%. With a float of $48.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.21 million.

The firm has a total of 7200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.97, operating margin of +2.44, and the pretax margin is +1.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 497,620. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,528 shares at a rate of $28.39, taking the stock ownership to the 35,686 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s President-Global Brands sold 52,431 for $27.87, making the entire transaction worth $1,461,252. This insider now owns 101,248 shares in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.86) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.08 while generating a return on equity of 0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -98.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to -32.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Abercrombie & Fitch Co., ANF], we can find that recorded value of 1.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) raw stochastic average was set at 22.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.07. The third major resistance level sits at $24.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.19.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.13 billion based on 50,055K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,698 M and income totals 2,820 K. The company made 1,200 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 38,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.