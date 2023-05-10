APi Group Corporation (APG) 20 Days SMA touches 0.90%: The odds favor the bear

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $21.91, up 0.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.12 and dropped to $21.74 before settling in for the closing price of $22.06. Over the past 52 weeks, APG has traded in a range of $13.09-$24.49.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.40%. With a float of $205.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.00 million.

The firm has a total of 26000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.24, operating margin of +2.93, and the pretax margin is +1.42.

APi Group Corporation (APG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of APi Group Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 649,300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 43,000 shares at a rate of $15.10, taking the stock ownership to the 83,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Director bought 21,500 for $15.10, making the entire transaction worth $324,650. This insider now owns 77,396 shares in total.

APi Group Corporation (APG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.11 while generating a return on equity of 2.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.55% during the next five years compared to -34.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at APi Group Corporation’s (APG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of APi Group Corporation (APG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [APi Group Corporation, APG], we can find that recorded value of 1.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, APi Group Corporation’s (APG) raw stochastic average was set at 61.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.36. The third major resistance level sits at $22.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.45.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.02 billion has total of 235,213K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,558 M in contrast with the sum of 73,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,614 M and last quarter income was 26,000 K.