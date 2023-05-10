Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.24%

May 09, 2023, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) trading session started at the price of $2.61. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.63 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.61. A 52-week range for ABUS has been $1.85 – $3.14.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 29.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.70%. With a float of $116.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 96 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.34, operating margin of -162.03, and the pretax margin is -166.62.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 25.22%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -178.01 while generating a return on equity of -45.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 46.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.66 in the near term. At $2.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. The third support level lies at $2.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

There are 166,134K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 422.51 million. As of now, sales total 39,020 K while income totals -69,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,690 K while its last quarter net income were -16,340 K.