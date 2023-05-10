Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) volume exceeds 0.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) stock priced at $14.11, up 3.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.12 and dropped to $14.02 before settling in for the closing price of $14.26. ARQT’s price has ranged from $10.05 to $27.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.50%. With a float of $58.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 268 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -8183.04, and the pretax margin is -8449.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 118,728. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $13.97, taking the stock ownership to the 165,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Director sold 8,500 for $12.01, making the entire transaction worth $102,085. This insider now owns 165,825 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8449.76 while generating a return on equity of -122.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 244.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.65, a number that is poised to hit -1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Looking closely at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 63.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.22. However, in the short run, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.29. Second resistance stands at $15.75. The third major resistance level sits at $16.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 904.32 million, the company has a total of 61,361K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,690 K while annual income is -311,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,960 K while its latest quarter income was -72,020 K.