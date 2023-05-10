Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) is -1.35% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $3.30, down -2.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.345 and dropped to $3.20 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. Over the past 52 weeks, AVIR has traded in a range of $2.94-$9.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -201.40%. With a float of $75.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.29 million.

In an organization with 70 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 83,352. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,166 shares at a rate of $5.16, taking the stock ownership to the 778,353 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director sold 25,500 for $5.15, making the entire transaction worth $131,333. This insider now owns 794,519 shares in total.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.48) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -17.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -201.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AVIR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 35.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.66 million. That was better than the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AVIR) raw stochastic average was set at 17.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.14. However, in the short run, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.37. Second resistance stands at $3.43. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.14. The third support level lies at $3.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 274.40 million has total of 83,399K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -115,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -34,431 K.