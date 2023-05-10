Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.58 million

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $0.686, up 2.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.748 and dropped to $0.6776 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Over the past 52 weeks, ATOS has traded in a range of $0.50-$1.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.80%. With a float of $126.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -21.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 21.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

Looking closely at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 44.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6945, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7939. However, in the short run, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7529. Second resistance stands at $0.7856. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6825, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6448. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6121.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 91.18 million has total of 126,789K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -26,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -7,491 K.