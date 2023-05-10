Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) volume exceeds 0.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $191.53, soaring 0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $194.52 and dropped to $190.95 before settling in for the closing price of $191.99. Within the past 52 weeks, ADSK’s price has moved between $163.20 and $235.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 19.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.60%. With a float of $214.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.54, operating margin of +20.06, and the pretax margin is +19.13.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Autodesk Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 60,190. In this transaction Director of this company sold 309 shares at a rate of $194.79, taking the stock ownership to the 4,197 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Director sold 309 for $205.09, making the entire transaction worth $63,373. This insider now owns 4,506 shares in total.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.81) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +16.64 while generating a return on equity of 82.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.79% during the next five years compared to 48.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.78.

During the past 100 days, Autodesk Inc.’s (ADSK) raw stochastic average was set at 24.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $198.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $203.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $194.52 in the near term. At $196.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $198.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $190.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $189.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $187.38.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.99 billion based on 214,783K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,005 M and income totals 823,000 K. The company made 1,318 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 293,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.