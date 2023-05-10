Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) soared 10.08 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 09, 2023, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) opened at $42.11, higher 10.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.97 and dropped to $42.11 before settling in for the closing price of $42.07. Price fluctuations for BSY have ranged from $26.32 to $43.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 11.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.80% at the time writing. With a float of $219.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.69, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is +18.04.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bentley Systems Incorporated is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 739,410. In this transaction Chairman, CEO & President of this company sold 17,911 shares at a rate of $41.28, taking the stock ownership to the 8,211,049 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s Chairman, CEO & President sold 45,723 for $42.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,927,350. This insider now owns 8,228,960 shares in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.90 while generating a return on equity of 35.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.50% during the next five years compared to 19.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) raw stochastic average was set at 95.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.15 in the near term. At $49.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.43.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Key Stats

There are currently 290,432K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,099 M according to its annual income of 174,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 286,950 K and its income totaled 25,710 K.