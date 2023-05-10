BlackLine Inc. (BL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.83%

On May 09, 2023, BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) opened at $52.36, higher 1.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.725 and dropped to $52.36 before settling in for the closing price of $52.76. Price fluctuations for BL have ranged from $48.73 to $79.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 24.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.00% at the time writing. With a float of $55.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1814 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.65, operating margin of -17.09, and the pretax margin is -9.07.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackLine Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 100.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 277,100. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $55.42, taking the stock ownership to the 199,479 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,000 for $64.66, making the entire transaction worth $646,579. This insider now owns 199,479 shares in total.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -5.62 while generating a return on equity of -13.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.97% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackLine Inc. (BL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackLine Inc. (BL)

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, BlackLine Inc.’s (BL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.05 in the near term. At $54.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.84. The third support level lies at $51.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) Key Stats

There are currently 60,047K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 522,940 K according to its annual income of -33,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 138,980 K and its income totaled -12,010 K.