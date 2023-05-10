Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.57 million

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.75, plunging -0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.87 and dropped to $25.46 before settling in for the closing price of $25.86. Within the past 52 weeks, BXSL’s price has moved between $21.81 and $26.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.20%. With a float of $159.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.33 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.97, operating margin of +67.40, and the pretax margin is +45.57.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 188,621. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 7,900 shares at a rate of $23.88, taking the stock ownership to the 203,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 3,359 for $23.83, making the entire transaction worth $80,045. This insider now owns 3,359 shares in total.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.69) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +45.57 while generating a return on equity of 9.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.9 million, its volume of 0.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) raw stochastic average was set at 85.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.91 in the near term. At $26.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.09.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.03 billion based on 160,571K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 850,290 K and income totals 404,560 K. The company made 250,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 121,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.