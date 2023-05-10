Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 61,140 K

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock priced at $7.14, up 3.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.36 and dropped to $6.88 before settling in for the closing price of $7.13. BLNK’s price has ranged from $6.67 to $26.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 89.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.40%. With a float of $40.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 564 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -87.07, operating margin of -139.64, and the pretax margin is -149.25.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Blink Charging Co. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 3,316,839. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 396,998 shares at a rate of $8.35, taking the stock ownership to the 2,525,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 143,634 for $10.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,552,684. This insider now owns 1,884,433 shares in total.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.55 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -149.76 while generating a return on equity of -38.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blink Charging Co.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

The latest stats from [Blink Charging Co., BLNK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.67 million was inferior to 2.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Blink Charging Co.’s (BLNK) raw stochastic average was set at 7.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.68. The third major resistance level sits at $8.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.56.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 433.06 million, the company has a total of 61,170K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 61,140 K while annual income is -91,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,610 K while its latest quarter income was -28,150 K.