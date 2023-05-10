Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) posted a 0.68% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

May 09, 2023, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) trading session started at the price of $16.26, that was -0.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.295 and dropped to $16.03 before settling in for the closing price of $16.30. A 52-week range for BNL has been $14.98 – $22.60.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.60%. With a float of $160.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.32 million.

The firm has a total of 73 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +33.71, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 103,800. In this transaction President & COO of this company bought 6,200 shares at a rate of $16.74, taking the stock ownership to the 157,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,982 for $16.72, making the entire transaction worth $100,019. This insider now owns 152,256 shares in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.77 while generating a return on equity of 1.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Broadstone Net Lease Inc., BNL], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 23.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.43. The third major resistance level sits at $16.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.77.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

There are 186,296K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.98 billion. As of now, sales total 407,510 K while income totals 122,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 118,990 K while its last quarter net income were 39,300 K.