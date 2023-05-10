Can Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) hike of 4.22% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) stock priced at $4.91, up 0.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.04 and dropped to $4.79 before settling in for the closing price of $4.92. ALT’s price has ranged from $3.82 to $23.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.20%. With a float of $48.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52 employees.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 43,140. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.31, taking the stock ownership to the 22,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $4.22, making the entire transaction worth $42,200. This insider now owns 33,311 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -44.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Altimmune Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.06 in the near term. At $5.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.67. The third support level lies at $4.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 243.39 million, the company has a total of 49,279K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are -70 K while annual income is -84,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -110 K while its latest quarter income was -21,660 K.