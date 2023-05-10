Can HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) drop of -1.29% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) stock priced at $3.08, down -4.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.21. HUYA’s price has ranged from $1.64 to $6.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 33.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -183.80%. With a float of $86.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1521 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.63, operating margin of -9.47, and the pretax margin is -4.97.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -5.28 while generating a return on equity of -4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -183.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HUYA Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.14 in the near term. At $3.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. The third support level lies at $2.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 738.83 million, the company has a total of 238,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,337 M while annual income is -70,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 274,020 K while its latest quarter income was -75,640 K.