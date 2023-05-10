Can Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s (PBA) hike of 3.12% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.25, soaring 1.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.97 and dropped to $32.03 before settling in for the closing price of $32.41. Within the past 52 weeks, PBA’s price has moved between $29.59 and $42.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -40.70%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.07, operating margin of +19.97, and the pretax margin is +24.61.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pembina Pipeline Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +25.59 while generating a return on equity of 19.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.54% during the next five years compared to 0.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s (PBA) raw stochastic average was set at 44.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.15 in the near term. At $33.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.65. The third support level lies at $31.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.03 billion based on 550,372K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,230 M and income totals 2,285 M. The company made 1,698 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 272,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.