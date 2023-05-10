Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Can Rambus Inc.'s (RMBS) drop of -2.12% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Markets

On May 09, 2023, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) opened at $48.03, lower -2.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.03 and dropped to $46.89 before settling in for the closing price of $48.49. Price fluctuations for RMBS have ranged from $20.00 to $51.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -181.90% at the time writing. With a float of $105.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 765 employees.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rambus Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 599,752. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $47.98, taking the stock ownership to the 255,414 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s President and CEO sold 12,500 for $44.83, making the entire transaction worth $560,371. This insider now owns 267,914 shares in total.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.41) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.74% during the next five years compared to -46.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rambus Inc. (RMBS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50 and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.91.

During the past 100 days, Rambus Inc.’s (RMBS) raw stochastic average was set at 74.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.04 in the near term. At $48.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.33. The third support level lies at $45.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) Key Stats

There are currently 107,851K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 454,790 K according to its annual income of -14,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 113,760 K and its income totaled 3,280 K.

