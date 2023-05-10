Can Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) drop of -9.55% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $7.93, down -1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.115 and dropped to $7.92 before settling in for the closing price of $8.04. Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has traded in a range of $6.56-$25.05.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 25.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.70%. With a float of $120.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 850 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.06, operating margin of -14.86, and the pretax margin is -14.45.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 2,240. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 214 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 14,036 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s President & CEO sold 30,378 for $10.16, making the entire transaction worth $308,716. This insider now owns 964,430 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -14.54 while generating a return on equity of -35.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 131.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

The latest stats from [Upwork Inc., UPWK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.42 million was superior to 1.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 17.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.19. The third major resistance level sits at $8.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.80. The third support level lies at $7.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.06 billion has total of 133,464K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 618,320 K in contrast with the sum of -89,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 160,860 K and last quarter income was 17,170 K.