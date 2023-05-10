Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) volume exceeds 0.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) stock priced at $136.56, down -0.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.93 and dropped to $135.21 before settling in for the closing price of $136.47. CBOE’s price has ranged from $103.82 to $140.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 12.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -55.40%. With a float of $105.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1543 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.79, operating margin of +24.51, and the pretax margin is +10.94.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Cboe Global Markets Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 515,613. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER of this company sold 3,997 shares at a rate of $129.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,577 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER sold 4,701 for $125.96, making the entire transaction worth $592,138. This insider now owns 9,577 shares in total.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.9 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.91 while generating a return on equity of 6.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.87% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE)

Looking closely at Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.36.

During the past 100 days, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s (CBOE) raw stochastic average was set at 81.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $131.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.13. However, in the short run, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $136.92. Second resistance stands at $137.78. The third major resistance level sits at $138.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $133.48.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.41 billion, the company has a total of 105,542K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,959 M while annual income is 235,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 988,200 K while its latest quarter income was 173,400 K.