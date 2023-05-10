Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) last year’s performance of -18.81% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 09, 2023, Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) opened at $41.44, higher 1.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.95 and dropped to $41.02 before settling in for the closing price of $41.30. Price fluctuations for FUN have ranged from $37.58 to $51.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 736.30% at the time writing. With a float of $48.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.48 million.

The firm has a total of 4400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.97, operating margin of +20.63, and the pretax margin is +20.45.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cedar Fair L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 66,225. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $44.15, taking the stock ownership to the 31,397 shares.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.85) by $2.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 736.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.12% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.42 and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cedar Fair L.P., FUN], we can find that recorded value of 0.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Cedar Fair L.P.’s (FUN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.57. The third major resistance level sits at $43.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $40.40.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Key Stats

There are currently 51,328K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,817 M according to its annual income of 307,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 84,550 K and its income totaled -134,550 K.