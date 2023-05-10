Search
Steve Mayer
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.57%

On May 09, 2023, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) opened at $5.14, lower -5.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.15 and dropped to $4.92 before settling in for the closing price of $5.32. Price fluctuations for CHMI have ranged from $4.58 to $7.24 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -3.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 328.60% at the time writing. With a float of $20.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.67 million.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29, was worth 7,693. In this transaction President of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $5.13, taking the stock ownership to the 15,264 shares.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 328.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.80% during the next five years compared to -31.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)

The latest stats from [Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, CHMI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.39 million was inferior to 0.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s (CHMI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.26. The third major resistance level sits at $5.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. The third support level lies at $4.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) Key Stats

There are currently 25,748K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 125.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,080 K according to its annual income of 21,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,370 K and its income totaled -32,050 K.

