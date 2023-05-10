Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) average volume reaches $175.77K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

May 09, 2023, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) trading session started at the price of $9.87, that was -8.09% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.8825 and dropped to $8.37 before settling in for the closing price of $10.01. A 52-week range for CVGI has been $4.03 – $10.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -187.80%. With a float of $31.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.87 million.

The firm has a total of 7600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 35,650. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.13, taking the stock ownership to the 43,742 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP & CFO bought 5,000 for $7.45, making the entire transaction worth $37,250. This insider now owns 38,742 shares in total.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -32.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., CVGI], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s (CVGI) raw stochastic average was set at 72.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.66. The third major resistance level sits at $11.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.91.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) Key Stats

There are 33,473K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 278.21 million. As of now, sales total 981,550 K while income totals -21,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 262,710 K while its last quarter net income were 8,700 K.